Iran controls both sides of Strait of Hormuz: Top army cmdr.

Speaking in an interview on the latest situation of the Strait of Hormuz, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated, “The West of the Strait of Hormuz, the very Strait itself, and the Persian Gulf are under the complete control of the IRGC Navy Force, while the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and northern Indian Ocean are under the complete control of the Army Navy.”

“We are operating decisively in the northern Sea of ​​Oman and east of the Strait of Hormuz, and we do not allow anyone to pass,” he said, adding, “On the other hand, the IRGC forces also stand firm. The reality is that the Strait of Hormuz is under our complete control of the Iranian Armed Forces.”

Emphasizing the high level of readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army to counter any threat, he stated, "Every war yields lessons, and it is crucial that the Army’s personnel have grasped out these lessons and apply them to enhance their capabilities."

The powerful Armed Forces of the country control both sides of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Rear admiral Sayyari emphasized, noting, “Iran’s Army Navy controls east of Hormuz, IRGC controls West of the strait.”

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