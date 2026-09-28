No notification received for resuming flights to Iraq's Najaf

According to a Mehr News Agency reporter, news has been circulating since yesterday suggesting that the ban on flights between Iran and Iraqi holy city of Najaf might be lifted. Speculation subsequently arose regarding the potential launch of the first flights from Tehran to Najaf this Wednesday—flights that had been suspended last week following the imposition of oppressive US sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines.

However, Mehr reporter has learned that by the time this news was being published no official directive ornotifications regarding the resumption of flights between Iran and Najaf has been received.

Ali Kashani Heidari, the Public Relations Director of Imam Khomeini Airport City, spoke to the Mehr reporter regarding the reports of the flight resumption, stating: "So far, no official correspondence has been issued confirming that flights between Iran and Najaf will resume."

He added: "For the time being, there has been no official announcement regarding the resumption schedule, and it is impossible to specify an exact time for the restart of Tehran-Najaf flights."

MNA/6961243