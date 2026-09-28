FM Araghchi to meet Qatari mediators in New York Monday

Earlier on Monday, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team in New York told national TV and Radio broadcaster (IRIB) that Araghchi, who is in New York and attended the annual UN General Assembly there, would meet with the Qatari mediator later in the day.

The meeting was expected to focus on the latest developments concerning the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States.

The Islamic Republic of Iran explicitly conveyed its views and conditions to the American side through Qatari mediation last Tuesday.

A US journalist working with NBC later reported that Araghchi and Qatari mediators held a meeting. The journalist said that the Qatari mediators also held talks with the US delegation.

MNA