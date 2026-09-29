Tehran, Niamey discuss Sahel alliance cooperation

Araghchi, in New York for the annual UN General Assembly session, met Sangare on Monday afternoon for talks on Iran-Niger relations and international developments.

Araghchi thanked the people of Niger for their solidarity with the Iranian people against U.S. and Israeli military aggression.

Expressing satisfaction with the favorable and growing relations between the two countries in all fields, the foreign minister praised Niger's principled position in opposing the instrumental use of the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran.

The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral relations between Iran and Niger and joint cooperation within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Araghchi stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to strengthen relations with African countries, especially the AES states, and expressed hope that a joint meeting between Iran and the three member countries of the Sahel coalition will be held as soon as possible.

Recalling Iran's principled position in supporting the independence and national sovereignty of developing countries, he condemned the continued pressure and illegal interference by some Western countries, including France, in the internal affairs of African countries. He stressed Iran's support for the Nigerien government's efforts to protect the country's independence and national sovereignty, preserve security and stability, and advance its development programmes.

Araghchi also briefed his Nigerien counterpart on developments in West Asia and the Iranian people's defence of their national sovereignty and territorial integrity against U.S. and Israeli military aggression.

MNA