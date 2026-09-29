Iran open to diplomacy, ready for war: FM

Speaking to Iranian reporters on Monday local time, Araghchi described one of the main objectives of his trip to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly: to inform the world of Iran's position on the war and specifically on the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are conditions that have been emphasised by the Leader, and these conditions must be implemented for the Strait of Hormuz to open," he said.

He said Iran's mission was to convey these conditions both to the American side and to all other countries and the international community, so that it is clear that Iran has a plan and that its conditions are completely fair and logical. "If the Americans claim they are seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, we have introduced this solution," he said.

Araghchi said it is now clear to everyone that Iran, despite all the oppression it has suffered and the wars imposed on it, has a position, logic and solution in the diplomatic arena. "Just as it is ready for war, it is also ready for diplomacy," he said, adding that this had greatly elevated Iran's standing and changed how countries see it, showing that it is the United States, not Iran, that seeks war.

"Our plan, which became known as the seven-point plan, was conveyed to the Americans through the Qatari mediator," Araghchi said. "Despite what the US president said, I said we are waiting for an official American response through the mediators."

Araghchi said a Qatari mediator met Iran again on Monday and discussions were held on ideas for how to realise Iran's conditions and how to achieve them. "They had ideas, and we had a discussion that they will again put to the American side, and then the final response from the American side will be conveyed to us, which I hope will happen by Tuesday," he said.

"We had intensive and busy days, but I think the results were very good. We showed Iran in the international arena, present with confidence, strength and pride, defending its interests."

Asked whether he would stay in New York until receiving the American response or travel to Tehran first, Araghchi said that he will depart for Tehran in a few hours, and whenever the Qataris have the response, they know how to get it to the Iranian side.

He said the contacts and messages exchanged by the Qatari and Pakistani mediators have always existed, but that with the plan Iran presented, they have taken a more serious form. "If there is a response, the Qataris will convey it to us and a decision will be made in Tehran on that basis, but I will leave New York in a few hours."

MNA