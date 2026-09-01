Iran to act in kind against US policies; Gov. spokeswoman

Mohajerani made the remarks during her weekly press briefing in Tehran on Tuesday, in response to a question regarding the US sanctions regime and the potential measure Iran would take to deal with them.

Highlighting the impact of American policies, including its economic war, on the ordinary Iranian citizens, she emphasized that the Islamic Republic's approach towards the United States will be "reciprocal," in nature.

More than 500,000 Iranians lost their lives due to the lack of drugs, most of whom were children and the elderly, Mohajerani cited an article published by the Lancet medical magazine to show the cruelty of the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The spokesperson warned Washington not to play with the “lion’s tail,” stressing that Iran is lion that has endured for thousands of years, although wounded many times, but stood firmly and resolutely.

During the briefing, Mohajerani addressed a number of domestic issues, including energy and resources, saying government agencies have already issued guidelines on saving energy consumption and follow-up it regularly in various areas.

She also rejected the possibility of rationing or imposing currency restrictions on banks, arguing that 85 percent of the basic materials and goods consumed in the country are produced domestically and therefore, rationing is not required even with significant reserves.

MNA