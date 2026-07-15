  1. Politics
Jul 15, 2026, 11:09 AM

Govt. Spox.:

Over 30 civilians killed in US strikes on southern Iran

Over 30 civilians killed in US strikes on southern Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – More than 30 civilians have been killed in the recent wave of U.S. strikes on southern Iran, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday.

Writing on social media, Mohajerani said, "In the attacks launched in recent days on the south of the country, more than 30 civilian citizens lost their lives."

She extended sympathy and condolences to the grieving families and said the government would stand by the people with all its resources.

"The south of Iran is the beating heart of this land. The south of Iran is the soul of Iran," she added.

The statement marks the first official civilian casualty figure released by Iranian authorities since the latest cycle of U.S. strikes began. U.S. forces have hit multiple sites along Iran's southern coast in recent days, while Iranian forces have launched retaliatory strikes on American bases across the region. 

MNA 

News ID 246224

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News