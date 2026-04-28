Govt. spox stresses bolstering natl. unity to foil enemy plot

She made the remarks during her weekly press briefing held at the venue of Tarasht Power Plant Operation Company in Tehran on Tuesday.

Regarding some of the claims made by US President Donald Trump, Mohajerani said the people of Iran should not pay heed to the enemy’s rhetoric and unofficial news, which are merely aimed at creating division and diverting public opinion.

Emphasizing the need for strengthening national unity and cohesion, the government spokeswoman said that one of the tools of the imposed war is to disrupt the internal atmosphere, adding that existing cohesion among different segments of the society, including high-ranking officials and defense forces, make the enemy's goals futile.

This unanimity shows “we are one nation, with one flag, one Leader, and one path for the dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she underscored.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Mohajerani pointed to this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and embarking of Iranians to perform the annual Hajj ritual in Saudi Arabia, stressing that the administration of President Pezeshkian will make its utmost effort to perform the Hajj rituals better than the previous years.

Mohajerani referred to the necessary coordination with the Saudi Arabian government to ensure the security of pilgrims, noting that relevant officials had make necessary preparations to dispatch pilgrims under the strict rules and regulations.

She reiterated that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is making every effort to ensure a dignified Hajj for Iranians and in accordance with the necessary standards.

She also pointed to US piracy and naval hostage-taking at the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iranian government has taken necessary measures to alleviate the problems.

Mohajerani explained that the government’s main strategy is to make maximum use of the country’s strategic location and the policy of “good neighborliness.”

MNA