  1. Politics
May 13, 2026, 2:12 PM

Government spox:

Over 3,400 people martyred in recent US-Israeli aggression

Over 3,400 people martyred in recent US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has said that, according to the available information, 3,468 Iranian people were martyred during the recent US and Israeli war of aggression imposed against the country (Ramadan War).

Speaking to reporters in her third press briefing after the recent war of aggression imposed by the United States and Israel against the country, held at the venue of the Department of Environment (DoE) on Wednesday, Mohajerani paid tribute to 154 environmentalist martyrs in the country during the war. 

Regarding the damages incurred in the US and Israeli aggression to housing sector across the country, she put the number of residential units needed to be repaired at 98,513.

Mohajerani went on to say that the administration of President Pezeshkian is making its utmost effort to offer quality services to all walks of life in the country, especially those whose homes were subjected to the serious damages in the recent war of aggression.

The US and Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians. 

MNA/6827515

News ID 244486

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