President Pezeshkian to attand BRICS summit in India: spox

According to Indian media, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday night that the two countries share a "long-standing, historic and civilisational relationship".

Baghaei said Iran would use the BRICS summit as an opportunity to continue discussions with India on areas of mutual interest.

India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," Baghaei said. "Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he said, adding Iran's relationship with India "continues to develop".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek last Monday, in their first meeting since the war, and discussed trade partnership, among other issues.

The visit by Pezeshkian comes after Judiciary's head Ejei's attandance in India's BRICS summit.

MNA