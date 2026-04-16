Ejei stresses firm enforcement of anti-espionage law

Speaking in a meeting with members of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary Thursday, Ejei stressed the importance of strengthening public security, stating that one of the key aspects of judicial service to the people is adopting necessary measures to reinforce their safety.

The top judge underlined that, in this regard, it is necessary to deal decisively and within the framework of law and justice with individuals who have in any way cooperated or collaborated with the enemy, adding that such actions must not be underestimated under any circumstances.

He further noted that the law clearly defines the responsibilities of those who transmit information to hostile forces and insisted that no leniency or compromise should be exercised in such cases.

The Judiciary chief described the law on the “Intensification of Punishment for Espionage and Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile States against National Security and Interests” as a valuable legal instrument, saying it clearly defines the obligations and penalties for elements cooperating with hostile and, in particular, the Israeli enemy.

He further explained that the law is explicit and free of ambiguity across its provisions, whether in relation to asset confiscation orders or penalties such as capital punishment and other punishments, emphasizing that no ambiguity exists in its enforcement.

MNA/TSN