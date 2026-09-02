US crime at a wedding party in Sirik ‘sign of moral decline’

In a post on his X account regarding the latest US war crime in attacking a wedding party in the southern Iranian Sirik Island on Tuesday night, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of 70 fellow countrymen and women, including women and children, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The truth of America's illegal war on Iran was put on display last night in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was bombed in a desperate attempt by America to cover up its defeat; the truth is the crimes America is committing, not the AI-generated videos that falsely portray American officials as moral and victorious heroes.”

As American author Tim O'Brien wrote in The Things They Carried, "A true story about war is never moral... If a story seems moral, don't believe it."

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