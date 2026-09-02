  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 3:46 PM

Iran FM spox:

US crime at a wedding party in Sirik ‘sign of moral decline’

US crime at a wedding party in Sirik ‘sign of moral decline’

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Reacting to the US war crime committed at a wedding party at Kouhestak region, Sirik Island, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stated the US crime of attacking a wedding ceremony in Sirik is another sign of US moral decline.

In a post on his X account regarding the latest US war crime in attacking a wedding party in the southern Iranian Sirik Island on Tuesday night, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of 70 fellow countrymen and women, including women and children, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The truth of America's illegal war on Iran was put on display last night in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was bombed in a desperate attempt by America to cover up its defeat; the truth is the crimes America is committing, not the AI-generated videos that falsely portray American officials as moral and victorious heroes.”

As American author Tim O'Brien wrote in The Things They Carried, "A true story about war is never moral... If a story seems moral, don't believe it."

MA/6935592

News ID 247411
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News