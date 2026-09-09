  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2026, 10:37 AM

Iran’s senior MP mocks Trump’s victory over Iran using AI

Iran’s senior MP mocks Trump’s victory over Iran using AI

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) –After reposting Trump's tweet on victory over Iran, the chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has asked artificial intelligence (AI) tool how many times US president has talked about this.

After republishing US President Trump’s tweet on ‘victory’ in the war with Iran, Ebrahim Azizi asked an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, “How many times has the US president made such a claim? The AI’s response was as follows: Trump has claimed victory in the Iran war at least 66 times!”

Earlier, Iran's parliamentary security chief had said that the US forces face no option but to withdraw completely from the region, declaring that the presence of American troops brings only insecurity.

The US attack on a wedding ceremony in southern Iran shows American "desperation and strategic dead end," and that Washington has no choice but to leave the region, Azizi underlined. 

The US targeting of a wedding ceremony in Sirik, in which a number of Iranians were martyred, was a sign of American "inability, helplessness and desperation."

MA/ 6942029

News ID 247593
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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