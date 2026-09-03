  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2026, 10:31 AM

Tehran criticizes UNICEF silence over crimes against children

Tehran criticizes UNICEF silence over crimes against children

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The representative of Iran to the United Nations, at a meeting of the UNICEF Executive Board, condemned the silence of the international organization regarding the US and Israeli crimes against Iranian children in recent wars.

Tehran has expressed strong outrage over UNICEF's silence regarding the deaths of innocent children in Iran during foreign attacks and conflicts. Iranian authorities claim the UN children's agency has failed in fulfilling its duty to protect child rights.

Tehran has accused the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) of maintaining extreme silence regarding the tragic deaths of innocent children in Iran during recent conflicts and strikes. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially expressed deep disappointment, stating that the global agency is failing to fulfill its fundamental mandate of protecting child rights and safety worldwide.

Recent tensions and conflicts in the region have led to serious casualties among civilians and children in Iran.

According to human rights observers, the lives of innocent children in conflict zones remain severely threatened. Tehran alleges that UN agencies, including UNICEF, are acting as silent onlookers to protect the geopolitical interests of powerful nations, fueling anger among local populations.

Iranian officials and human rights advocates emphasized that violence against children anywhere constitutes a grave humanitarian crisis.

Expressing strong discontent, Iranian representatives argued that bodies like UNICEF hesitate to issue condemnations when foreign interests are involved. This apparent double standard undermines the neutrality, credibility, and overall acceptance of United Nations bodies globally.

MNA

News ID 247420

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