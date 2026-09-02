IRGC strikes US facilities in Iraq's Erbil

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday it had targeted American bases in Erbil with missiles and drones, destroying equipment and setting fuel tanks ablaze.

The IRGC said its ground forces carried out a combined missile and drone attack on US bases in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, destroying a repair centre and technical equipment warehouses.

The statement said a number of "aggressors" were killed in the operation.

The IRGC said the attack was retaliation for the "savage" US assault on a wedding ceremony in the town of Sirik in southern Iran, where around 70 people were killed or wounded. Four guests, including a child, had been martyred, the statement said.

The statement also referred to earlier US strikes on Minab and Lamerd, saying nearly 200 children had been killed in those two locations.

"These pure blood demands revenge," the IRGC said, adding that "the time for the end of the domination of the hated and savage American regime has come."

The statement urged the people of Iraq's Kurdistan Region not to allow their territory to become a launchpad for such crimes.

MNA