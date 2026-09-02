  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 11:34 AM

All US actions stem from imitation of Satan: Ghalibaf

All US actions stem from imitation of Satan: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – In his reaction to the recent US savage crime at a wedding party at Kouhestak region, Sirik Island, the Iranian parliament speaker emphasized that any power that kills like the Satan, it is the very Satan.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reminded the previous crimes committed by the terrorist US government in Minab and Lamerd and wrote, “Minab school: children massacred. Lamerd sports hall: kids slaughtered. Kouhestak wedding: children killed with families.”

If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan and kills like Satan, it’s Satan, he added.

Shields a junior Satan that does the same? It’s THE Great Satan, Ghalibaf stressed.

All US actions stem from imitation of Satan: Ghalibaf

The comments came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned a US strike on a residential home in Kouhestak, Sirik, where families had gathered for a wedding. Baqaei said more than 50 people were killed or wounded, describing the attack as part of a broader pattern of US actions against Iranian civilians and warning that silence over such attacks could amount to their normalization.

MNA

News ID 247404
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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