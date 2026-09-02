Yemen denounces US war crime on a wedding party in Iran

Amid continuing reactions to the US crime against humanity in targeting a wedding ceremony in Sirik County in Iran’s Hormozgan Province, Yemen’s National Human Rights Commission issued a statement strongly condemning the brutal crime of the American enemy.

The commission said, “We strongly condemn the brutal crime of the American enemy in attacking a wedding ceremony in Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of civilians.”

It added that the savage attack constituted “a full-fledged war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the four Geneva Conventions,” which criminalize the targeting of civilian targets and safe residential areas.

The statement went on to say that the National Human Rights Commission of Yemen strongly condemned the “treacherous and criminal US aggression” and held the terrorist US government responsible for the shedding of innocent blood and the creation of fear and terror among civilians.

The Yemeni body also called for an immediate and independent international investigation into the crime and for those responsible to be prosecuted and punished before international courts.

It described the attack as a crime against humanity and a war crime that is not subject to any statute of limitations.

The commission stressed, “The blood of these innocent Iranian citizens will never be wasted and will remain like a stain of shame on the foreheads of all those who participated in this aggression, justified it, or remained silent about it.”

In addition, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s support for the Iranian people and government in the face of renewed acts of aggression by the criminal American regime.

MNA