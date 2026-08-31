Iran warns any hostile act will be met with decisive response

“If the enemies make a mistake, their snouts will definitely be rubbed in the dirt,” said Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, who leads Iran’s Joint Headquarters of Air Defense, on Monday, according to Press TV.

His remarks were published hours after the United States carried out unprovoked attacks on Iranian military positions in the southern island of Larak.

Iran quickly responded by targeting US assets in the region.

The trading of fire came more than a month after the US attacked areas along the Iranian southern coast, while Iran responded by conducting extensive missile and drone operations targeting US bases in the region.

Elhami said the Iranian air defense force had unveiled several new interception systems over the past few days.

He said the new homegrown weapons have been manufactured relying on experience Iran gained during the US-Israeli aggression on the country that ended in a ceasefire in mid-April.

The commander said the unveilings carry an important message for Iran’s enemies.

Elhami said, however, that Iran has a policy to keep the details and information about its home-made weapons confidential.

“…by keeping this information confidential, we can make better use of them on the scene,” said Elhami, accoridng to Press TV.

The general said the new systems are only aimed at Iran’s enemies, and that the country maintains friendly and peaceful relations with its neighbors and countries in the region.

MNA