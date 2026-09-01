Air defense symbol of self-reliance in protecting Iran skies

In a message on Tuesday, General Hatami congratulated the National Air Defense Day to the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base and Air Defense Force.

The National Air Defense Day is a reminder of the valuable and far-sighted plan of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in setting up a joint air defense base as the first priority for the defense power of the country, a strategic plan that has provided a solid support for the protection of sky of the Islamic Republic of Iran by creating coordination and integration of the defense capacities of the Armed Forces, he emphasized.

During the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-19880, the Air Defense brought about brilliant pages of the resistance and sacrifice, and rapidly roamed the path of achieving self-sufficiency, indigenizing and promoting the defense system, relying upon the technical knowhow and high competency of the talented young specialists, General Hatami added.

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