Iran replacing, producing new air defense systems

Iran's air defence chief said his force's performance in hitting enemy fighter jets and strategic drones had been demonstrated during the two recent wars, with lessons now feeding new tactics and locally built systems.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, commander of the army's air defence force, said the 12-day war had provided valuable experience that was applied during the 40-day war, where the effectiveness was more visible. "We hit a significant number of strategic and effective drones as well as enemy fighter aircraft," he said.

He said the 40-day war had produced important lessons in tactics, system production, deployment and layout, leading to changes. "We are now in a position where we are moving forward based on 100 percent Iranian capabilities. We are adding systems and replicating systems that performed well in the 40-day war," Elhami said.

"Based on our experience, we are producing new systems and equipment, all of it relying on 100 percent Iranian knowledge and expertise," he added.

MNA