Cmdr. stresses self-sufficiency of Iran's air defense equip.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami expounded on the promotion of preparedness of the air defense force after the ceasefire during the recent war of aggression imposed by the United States and Zionist regime against Iran, highlighting that all parts and equipment, tactics, command and control centers, and communication infrastructures, have completely been made by the Iranian experts and engineers at the Air Defense Force.

He seized this opportunity to thank the research and scientific centers that established very close cooperation and interaction with the air defense forces of the country in line with meeting the domestic demands.

Referring to the measures taken to rebuild the country's defense capabilities, Brigadier General Elhami stated that his colleagues are making their utmost efforts equip all air defense equipment in compatible with the world’s most equipment and technology.

All air defense parts and equipment that have been struck by the criminal enemy during the recent war of aggression by the Us and Israel will be substituted in the shortest time possible.

Relying upon the domestic capabilities is the secret behind the dynamicity of the air defense force, he noted.

He once against thanked the research and scientific centers as well as knowledge-based companies that cooperated and interacted with the air defense force of the country in streamlining the efficacy of the air defense equipment in the country.

MNA/6859703