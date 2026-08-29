Ghalibaf calls U.S. Treasury secretary a big liar

Responding to claims made by Bessent regarding the U.S. guiding millions of barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf reposted an article by Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman titled “Scott Bessent Fails to Gaslight the Market.”

In the piece, Krugman sharply criticizes the Treasury Secretary’s market management and policy credibility.

Ghalibaf mocked Bessent’s reference to “130 million barrels,” countering with alternative “130” figures: “For real 130s, tell your staffer to pull Moody’s showing $130+ billion in war costs, and ask another how much Jane Street burned north of $130 million shorting oil for you in just one futures roll,” Ghalibaf wrote.

He concluded his post by taking aim at U.S. sovereign debt markets, writing: “Liar liar yields on fire.”

MNA