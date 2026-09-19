Dozens injured in Israeli strikes on a motorcycle in Gaza

The motorcycle was targeted in the al-Taqwa refugee camp in Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza City, on Friday.

The body of the slain Palestinian, identified as Hudhaifa Awad, along with the injured people, was taken to al-Shifa Hospital.

On Friday, the Israeli army opened fire in the Nuseirat and al-Bureij refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, with several displaced Palestinians reportedly injured.

The attacks targeted areas where Palestinians displaced by Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault have sought shelter.

Earlier this week, an Israeli “double-tap” airstrike killed a paramedic and a 15-year-old schoolboy in Gaza City.

On Wednesday, a previously damaged residential building collapsed in Gaza City, killing at least 21 Palestinians, including 12 children, and injuring dozens more.

Palestinian rescuers struggled to retrieve victims from beneath the rubble due to a severe lack of heavy equipment caused by Israeli restrictions on the entry of such machinery into Gaza.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported last week that Israeli airstrikes and other attacks continued to hit populated areas of Gaza, causing civilian casualties, damaging property and forcing further displacement.

Persistent shortages of critical medical supplies were undermining treatment for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, while access to water and sanitation services remained precarious, OCHA added, Press TV reported.

OCHA also reported that about 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza remained displaced and confined to less than 40 percent of the enclave, with overcrowding and inadequate shelter increasing the risks of disease as the rainy season approaches.

MNA