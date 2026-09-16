Iran slams German Chancellor Merz hypocrisy

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday dismantled the recent remarks by Merz, which referenced Iran’s supposed "war," its "military nuclear program," and its regional "proxies."

Baghaei dismissed these labels as deliberate fabrication designed to cover up the crimes of the aggressors.

"It was the US and the Israeli regime—not Iran—that launched a war of aggression, and Germany failed to show even the minimum moral courage required to deplore that," Baqaei stated, using the term "USrael" to highlight the seamless coordination and shared culpability between Washington and Tel Aviv.

He rejected the Western designation of regional resistance movements as mere "proxies."

"Those Berlin labels 'proxies' are independent actors with their own clear causes and calculations. They are fighting for self-determination, freedom, and dignity against occupation, aggression, and subjugation," Baqaei explained, referring to the Axis of Resistance factions across West Asia.

The Iranian official reiterated that Tehran possesses no "military" nuclear program, describing the allegation as an "Israeli-fabricated 'big lie'" that is routinely regurgitated by Tel Aviv's apologists in European capitals to justify acts of war.

According to Press TV, the Iranian diplomat took direct aim at Germany’s historical posture, suggesting that Berlin’s foreign policy is driven by a misplaced "guilt complex" that leads it to blindly appease bullies and enable war crimes.

"Our region should not have to pay the price for Germany’s guilt complex or its habit of appeasement vis-a-vis bullies," Baqaei said. "Germany cannot underwrite the 'dirty work' and then pose as a champion of peace and a moral instructor."

The rebuke from Tehran follows a series of statements by Merz, who has vocally backed the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

MNA