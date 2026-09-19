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Sep 19, 2026, 12:09 PM

Trump not to meet with Netanyahu at UN GA meeting

Trump not to meet with Netanyahu at UN GA meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – A US official pointed to the non-holding of a meeting between Trump and Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

Senior officials in the Trump administration said that US President Donald Trump will not meet with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the UN General Assembly which will take place next week, Ynet Global reported.

According to the US officials, it is due to 'scheduling constraints.' Another source in the American administration said that Netanyahu's presence in New York will be limited due to the upcoming elections in Israel. Netanyahu's speech at the assembly is scheduled for Thursday next week, after Trump is already expected to return to Washington.

It has also been reported that Trump will likely meet with Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's interim president. Media reports have pointed to the possibility of a meeting between Trump and leaders of the Persian Gulf Arab states to discuss the recent developments regarding a war with Iran and the post-war stage.

MNA

News ID 247870

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