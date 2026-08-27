Pakistan rejects unilateral US sanctions against Iran

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi made the remarks during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, while responding to IRNA about the US economic war against Iran.

Pakistan has consistently rejected unilateral measures and does not accept unilateral sanctions, he said.

He added that such sanctions have negative consequences, and Pakistan does not recognize them under international law.

The spokesman described the economic war against Iran as part of the broader conflict between Tehran and Washington, stressing the importance of solving issues through diplomacy and dialogue.

Andrabi reiterated Pakistan’s serious determination and commitment to continue trade with Iran in accordance with agreements between the two countries.

The Pakistani diplomat’s remarks came after the United States on Monday unveiled the new wave of illegal sanctions against Iran under the so-called “Operation Economic Outcast,” threatening secondary penalties against any country or entity maintaining trade ties with Tehran in a failed attempt to achieve through economic coercion what its military aggression could not.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the new "economic terrorism" campaign, absurdly comparing it to the D-Day Normandy landings of World War II.

Bessent claimed the measures target Iran’s financial networks worldwide and warned that no partner is beyond Washington’s reach, according to Press TV.

He said the Trump administration has identified entities dealing with Iran and will impose deadlines for them to cut ties or face exclusion from the US dollar system.

MNA