Saudi Arabia's "Wing Loong 2" drone shot down over Yemen

Accoridng to local Yemeni media outlet "Al-Masirah," Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the downing of a Saudi drone.

He stated that an armed Saudi "Wing Loong 2" reconnaissance drone was shot down while carrying out hostile actions.

He announced that the drone was brought down over Ma'rib Province.

Meanwhile, Al-Masirah's correspondent in Sa'dah reported a drone attack by Saudi forces on the Al-Sheikh District of ​​Munabbih, located in Sa'dah province.

MNA/6949372