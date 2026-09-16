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Sep 16, 2026, 7:33 PM

Saudi Arabia's "Wing Loong 2" drone shot down over Yemen

Saudi Arabia's "Wing Loong 2" drone shot down over Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Yemeni military said on Wednesday it shot down yet another Wing Loong 2 drone belonging to the Saudi agressor army.

Accoridng to local Yemeni media outlet "Al-Masirah," Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the downing of a Saudi drone.

He stated that an armed Saudi "Wing Loong 2" reconnaissance drone was shot down while carrying out hostile actions.

He announced that the drone was brought down over Ma'rib Province. 

Meanwhile, Al-Masirah's correspondent in Sa'dah reported a drone attack by Saudi forces on the Al-Sheikh District of ​​Munabbih, located in Sa'dah province.

MNA/6949372

News ID 247822

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