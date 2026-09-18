World does not fall to US false narratives: Baghaei

In a post on X, Baghaei dismissed Washington’s narrative as naive and hypocritical, stating that the US administration still treats the world as if nations lack historical memory or analytical capability.

“Washington still seems to assume that nations have neither memory nor the capacity for critical thought,” Baghaei wrote. “It treats the world as if it were Pluribus: a hive in which minds are expected to switch off, eyes lock onto Washington’s lips, and its narrative is swallowed whole.”

Highlighting the stark contrast between the sweeping impact of economic sanctions and trivial diplomatic restrictions, the Iranian spokesperson added: “On one side stands a brutal economic war, deliberately designed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on every Iranian citizen. On the other stands the theatrical announcement of measures to stop Iranian officials from supposedly shopping at an American wholesale club.”

Baghaei concluded by condemning the rhetoric as superficial, noting that celebrating the “sanctioning of an entire nation’s livelihood” while issuing solemn statements over a “store membership card” exposes the flawed mindset behind Washington’s policies against Iran.

MNA