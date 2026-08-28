Bessent’s credibility at risk as US empire declines: Ghalibaf

In a post on X, Ghalibaf shared an article from The New York Times examining Bessent’s economic record and argued that instead of spending billions of dollars supporting Israel and maintaining hundreds of military bases around the world, the United States could have used those resources to benefit the American people.

Ghalibaf also directly addressed the US Treasury secretary, warning that his credibility was at stake and urging him to do something about the situation.

The New York Times article shared by Ghalibaf addresses the challenges facing Bessent as he attempts to manage key US economic indicators. According to the report, his efforts to lower interest rates and steer the economy—including controversial interventions in financial markets and threats of severe sanctions against countries trading with Iran—have repeatedly met resistance from the markets.

The report also points to persistently high yields on long-term US Treasury bonds and growing concerns over inflation, the federal budget deficit and mounting government debt. It says the war with Iran has added to inflationary pressures, while Washington’s threats to further isolate Iran economically could have broader implications for the global financial system.

Against this backdrop, the article points to the roughly $40 trillion US debt and raises questions about whether the Treasury secretary has effective tools to contain the country’s economic challenges, or whether his political rhetoric and confrontational approach are gradually eroding what remains of his credibility.

MNA