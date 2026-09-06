Any aggression on Iran's interests to face painful response

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, he emphasized that the US officials should know that the era of ‘proportionate responses’ is over.

Americans must understand before it is too late that rules of the game have changed, he said, stressing, “Any aggression against Iran's national interests will be met with a faster, heavier, and more painful response."

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the noble people of country who tolerated many ups and down during the two wars (12- and 40-day) imposed against the country by the US and Israel jointly.

Ghalibaf then urged government officials to pave suitable ways for offering quality services to all walks of life in order to get rid of economic problems and difficulties in the current condition.

Maintaining "internal cohesion, unity and amity" and "external deterrence" are two important components for confronting the enemy, and any speech or action that leads to the weakening of these two fundamental pillars is not only contrary to the rational prudence, but also to the emphatic recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the speaker stressed.

The people who have stood against terrorist US government endure hardship, but they do not tolerate mismanagement and inaction, he said, noting, “They [people] expect us to manage the current situation well and quickly; and this is the people's indisputable and inalienable right.”

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