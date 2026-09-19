Cuba faces another nationwide blackout amid US fuel blockade

"A total disconnection of the electrical system has occurred," the Energy Ministry posted on X, as only 5% of Havana had electricity.

State-run utility UNE blamed a failure in transmission lines and unstable weather for the nationwide blackout — the 7th this year and the 12th since late 2024 — as fuel shortage and deteriorating infrastructures take their toll, according to DW.

"It's one thing after another: no water, no gas for cooking, no electricity," 36-year-old Lidia Fernandez told the AFP news agency. "Honestly, I don't know how we haven't gone crazy."

MNA