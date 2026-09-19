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Sep 19, 2026, 10:23 AM

Cuba faces another nationwide blackout amid US fuel blockade

Cuba faces another nationwide blackout amid US fuel blockade

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Cuba's power grid suffered a total collapse on Friday, triggering another nationwide blackout and leaving millions without electricity as the island grapples with an ongoing US fuel blockade.

"A total disconnection of the electrical system has occurred," the Energy Ministry posted on X, as only 5% of Havana had electricity.

State-run utility UNE blamed a failure in transmission lines and unstable weather for the nationwide blackout — the 7th this year and the 12th since late 2024 — as fuel shortage and deteriorating infrastructures take their toll, according to DW.

"It's one thing after another: no water, no gas for cooking, no electricity," 36-year-old Lidia Fernandez told the AFP news agency. "Honestly, I don't know how we haven't gone crazy."

MNA

News ID 247866

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