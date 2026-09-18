  1. Politics
Sep 18, 2026, 11:14 PM

Iran condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Pakistan

Iran condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a mosque near a police station in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei said that the attack, which took place during Friday prayers and left dozens of people dead and injured, was strongly condemned by Iran.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position of firmly condemning all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, Baghaei said there is absolutely no justification for terrorist and violent acts against civilians and security forces.

He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination among countries in the region to effectively and continuously combat terrorism.

MNA

News ID 247858

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