Iran condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Pakistan

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei said that the attack, which took place during Friday prayers and left dozens of people dead and injured, was strongly condemned by Iran.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position of firmly condemning all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, Baghaei said there is absolutely no justification for terrorist and violent acts against civilians and security forces.

He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination among countries in the region to effectively and continuously combat terrorism.

MNA