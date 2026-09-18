Tehran orders Swedish diplomat to leave Iran within 48 hours

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry condemned Sweden’s decision to expel of an employee of Iran’s embassy in Stockholm over alleged security concerns, describing the move as unjustified and contrary to international law.

The ministry said Sweden required the Iranian diplomat to leave the country “without any justified reason” while simultaneously making baseless allegations about Iran’s involvement in Sweden’s security affairs.

“Without doubt, this action by the Swedish government is the result of the influence of the Zionist regime and an effort to disrupt the normal activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Stockholm,” the statement said.

The ministry also referred to Sweden’s obligations under international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, warning that disruption of the Iranian embassy’s duties would entail Sweden’s international responsibility.

It said Iran would take necessary measures to safeguard its national rights and interests, including through reciprocal action.

The Swedish ambassador was summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning by Alireza Yousefi, director general of the ministry’s Western Europe Department, where Iran conveyed its strong protest over what it described as Sweden’s destructive policies toward Iran.

According to the ministry, the Swedish ambassador was also informed of Iran’s objection to Sweden’s decision concerning the Iranian diplomat and other issues, including Sweden’s “hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups.”

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed that, in response to Sweden’s action, one Swedish diplomat in Tehran has been given 48 hours to leave Iran, with the reasons for the decision explained to the ambassador.

MNA