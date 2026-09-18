Iran has strong resolve, ample options to defend itself

Speaking on the sidelines of the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Kamalvandi addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that Iran is making every effort to manage the situation and ensure the security of the strait.

Reacting to U.S. claims regarding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, Kamalvandi added: “Regarding the number of ships, it is not what they claim. Currently, only a single-digit number of vessels are transiting in and out of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Commenting on the ongoing wartime conditions, Kamalvandi stated, “If you are under attack, you have all the cards at your disposal to defend yourself. Therefore, we have more than one card; of course, we have sufficient cards and options.”

He stressed: “But beyond these options, we have the resolve—a strong resolve to defend our country.” The senior Iranian nuclear official added, “And of course, regardless of how much pressure they exert on us, we will overcome this situation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kamalvandi addressed the absence of Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President and Head of the AEOI, at the conference in the Austrian capital, revealing that Austrian authorities “issued visas about two weeks ago, but suddenly, under American pressure, canceled them.”

“This is not just an issue concerning Iran; this is an international issue,” Kamalvandi said, concluding with the emphasis that “I think all countries must react to it.”

MNA