  1. Economy
Aug 29, 2026, 6:48 PM

U.S. consumers bearing cost of energy market manuipulation

U.S. consumers bearing cost of energy market manuipulation

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says that attempts by U.S. elements and media outlets to influence global energy prices are ultimately burdening American consumers.

In a post on X, Araghchi cited intelligence indicating coordinated efforts to influence market dynamics and maintain U.S. involvement in regional conflicts.

“Our intelligence shows major efforts to game energy markets. U.S. Govt elements use gullible media to influence prices for personal gain and keep POTUS mired in a losing war,” Araghchi wrote.

He also pointed to the influence of Israel-aligned groups, stating they “promote war with rosy assessments.”

Addressing the economic impact on the American public, Araghchi highlighted that “U.S. consumers feel the real bottom line.”

MNA

News ID 247310

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