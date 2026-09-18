US cannot evade responsibility for war crimes by leaving UNHR

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said Friday, September 18, following reports of the United States’ formal withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, that history would not forget the incidents in Minab and Lamerd, where, he said, a school was stained with the blood of 168 children and a sports field was turned into a killing ground for civilians.

The United States announced Thursday night that it had officially ended its membership and participation in the UN Human Rights Council. The U.S. State Department accused the council of promoting what it called “anti-American rhetoric” and taking an appeasement-oriented approach toward regimes accused of repressing their populations.

Gharibabadi added that everyone now acknowledges that what happened in Minab and Lamerd was an apparent war crime, not an operational error. The deputy foreign minister wrote on X that the United States could not escape responsibility by withdrawing from the Human Rights Council.

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said Thursday that there were “reasonable grounds” to conclude that U.S. forces were responsible for two attacks in Iran, including a strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and a sports complex in Lamerd, and that the attacks could constitute war crimes.

The fact-finding mission said the school was a clearly identifiable civilian building and that it had found no evidence indicating that it was being used for military purposes at the time of the attack.

MNA