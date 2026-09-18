Iran thanks Russia, China for vetoing US-drafted resolution

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated on Thursday (local time) that during today’s UN Security Council meeting, the US draft resolution—submitted with political motives and aimed at reviving the mandate of the "Panel of Experts" associated with the illegal Resolution 1737 committee—was not adopted.

The Iranian mission added that Russia and China once again stood firm in defense of the UN Charter, international law, and the integrity of the Security Council, thwarting yet another hypocritical attempt by the United States and its allies to exploit the Council for their own political ends.

Iran’s mission to the UN further stated that Iran expresses its deep appreciation to Russia and China for their principled, steadfast positions and decisive actions today, and also commends Somalia and Pakistan for their valuable stances and abstention votes.

Russia and China have vetoed an anti-Iran US draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council aimed at extending the mandate of the Expert Panel of the 1737 Committee.

In the meeting, held under the agenda “Non-Proliferation” regarding the activities of the 1737 Sanctions Committee regarding Iran, the United States presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to extend the mandate of the 1737 Committee’s Panel of Experts (PoE).

Russia and China voted against, Somalia and Pakistan abstained, and the other 11 members of the Council voted in favor of the US draft resolution.

The adoption of a draft resolution in the UN Security Council requires at least nine votes without a veto from any of the 15 members. Although the US draft received 11 positive votes, it was vetoed by Russia and China and was therefore not adopted.

MNA