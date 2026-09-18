Era of US F-35s being ‘hunted down’ has begun: Ghalibaf

“The era when your F-35s and F-15s get hunted down and you have to report them damaged has already begun,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Thursday.

“What was once pure nightmare fuel is now the daily reality. Live with it,” he added.

Ghalibaf’s remarks came after General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that American military formations face a new battlefield environment.

“We have to assume from now on that our formations will be hunted by autonomous systems, jammed across the spectrum and tracked in real time,” Caine said on Wednesday.

The remarks come as US military officials and reports point to growing strains on American forces following months of aggression against Iran, accoridng to Press TV.

A Pentagon inspector general assessment said Iranian strikes had damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US military bases across West Asia and contributed to shortages of key munitions. It also said the US military had altered the way its forces operate across the region in response to the attacks.

MNA