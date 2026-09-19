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Sep 19, 2026, 9:20 AM

UNSC issues statement on developments in Yemen

UNSC issues statement on developments in Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – In a statement on the recent developments in Yemen, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for an immediate halt to the escalation of military tensions in Yemen.

The UN Security Council called on parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage constructively in UN efforts to reach a political solution in the Arab country, the statement stated, according to Al Jazeera.

The UN Security Council's claim comes as Ansarullah has announced that the only condition for a ceasefire with Saudi Arabia is the lifting of the blockade on Yemen.

In this regard, Abdullah al-Nu'ami, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, stated that people of Yemen would not agree to any ceasefire unless Saudi Arabia lifts the blockade on Yemen.

Oman is a mediator between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, he emphasized.

Reports have been released indicating that Saudi Arabia has contacted the Islamic Republic of Iran to mediate with Yemen.

MA/ 6951006

News ID 247862

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