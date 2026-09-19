UNSC issues statement on developments in Yemen

The UN Security Council called on parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage constructively in UN efforts to reach a political solution in the Arab country, the statement stated, according to Al Jazeera.

The UN Security Council's claim comes as Ansarullah has announced that the only condition for a ceasefire with Saudi Arabia is the lifting of the blockade on Yemen.

In this regard, Abdullah al-Nu'ami, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, stated that people of Yemen would not agree to any ceasefire unless Saudi Arabia lifts the blockade on Yemen.

Oman is a mediator between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, he emphasized.

Reports have been released indicating that Saudi Arabia has contacted the Islamic Republic of Iran to mediate with Yemen.

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