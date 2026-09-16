No place for foreign forces in new regional order: Iran FM

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Wednesday.

“The situation in the region has undergone fundamental changes following the war of aggression against Iran. In the new regional order, which will be accompanied by dialogue and cooperation among regional states, there is no place for the presence or interference of foreign forces,” Araghchi stated, accoridnng to Press TV's report.

He said the current regional tensions were triggered by the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, stressing that the Iranian nation’s struggle, resistance and steadfastness had thwarted the aggressors’ objectives.

Referring to repeated US violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was intended to end the war, Iran’s top diplomat reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to restore peace and stability to the region.

“While reaffirming our principles and standing firm to secure the indisputable rights of the Iranian nation, we seek the restoration of calm to the region and the establishment of friendly and peaceful relations with our neighbors. In this regard, we have begun dialogue with the countries of the region,” he said.

He appreciated China’s principled stance in condemning the US and Israeli violations of fundamental UN Charter principles, as well as Beijing’s responsible approach to Washington’s abuse of the UN Security Council.

Wang, for his part, described the US war against Iran as “illegal,” emphasizing the necessity of establishing peace and stability in West Asia, as well as resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Chinese foreign minister also expressed Beijing's readiness to play a role in de-escalating tensions, supporting dialogue, and helping to establish peace and stability in the region.

“While the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity with resolve, and to safeguard Iran’s national security and interests against aggressors, it welcomes diplomatic solutions that secure the rights of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said.

MNA