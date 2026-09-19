Iran can push America out of West Asia: Report

Iran is proving it can push the United States out of the West Asia region, the Telegraph stated.

The US bases, which were intended to serve as a deterrent against attacks, have now themselves become targets of attacks, the report added.

This very issue has prompted US allies in the Persian Gulf region to reconsider the extent of their reliance on Washington for their security. Contrary to the claims of US officials, the conflict involving Iran has not unfolded as planned, as the Strait of Hormuz remains subject to restrictions and Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure has sustained damage.

According to the report, the US strategy of the past 30 years—centered on the large-scale deployment of forces at military bases in the Persian Gulf—has become a vulnerability during the conflict. Iranian attacks on US bases in the region have damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and facilities and depleted U.S. interceptor missile stockpiles.

MNA