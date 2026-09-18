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Sep 18, 2026, 9:41 AM

IRGC:

Tanker hit attempting illegal transit through Hormuz Strait

Tanker hit attempting illegal transit through Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said that an oil tanker flying the flag of Togo was hit while attempting to illegally transit the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the IRGC Navy said its forces continue to maintain control over the vital waterway and will not allow what it described as unauthorized vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, the oil tanker *Trend*, flying the Togolese flag, was hit while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and came to a halt after a fire broke out onboard. The IRGC also said the tanker had attempted the transit under what it described as “provocation and deception” by the U.S. military.

The IRGC Navy reiterated its warning that any unauthorized attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would result in the destruction of the vessel involved.

MNA

News ID 247843

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