Russia, China's veto on anti-Iran res. to go down in history

In a post on his X account late on Friday, Kazem Jalali wrote, “The United States' relentless effort to exploit the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reimpose illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran—sanctions that had previously been permanently lifted under the Iran’s nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA—was once again backfired by the vetoes of Russia and China.”

The invaluable support of Russia and China merits appreciation and will be recorded in history, he underlined.

The outdated and antiquated tool of sanctions belongs to the past periods and has lost its effectiveness, because, the world of tomorrow belongs to those who believe in a multipolar world and multilateral cooperation, Jalali continued.

The patience and steadfastness of the Iranian people have facilitated reaching that moment, he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations expressed appreciation to Russia and China for vetoing the US-sponsored anti-Iran resolution.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated on Thursday (local time) that during today’s UN Security Council meeting, the US draft resolution—submitted with political motives and aimed at reviving the mandate of the "Panel of Experts" associated with the illegal Resolution 1737 committee—was not adopted.

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