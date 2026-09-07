US grappling with mounting economic and financial pressures

In a post on his X on Monday, Ghalibaf used a picture of “Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner” animated cartoon to challenge Bessent’s assertion that the US economy is entering a “liftoff phase,” pointing to the developments involving US fuel prices, Treasury holdings, military recruitment and Federal Reserve policy.

“Wheels up. Warm-ups before liftoff:

Diesel ATH: Short it

Your biggest creditor dumping: Good luck with Yentervention++

NOR cutting $80B: Rename Norway to Americaway

Low recruitment: Debt-to-Service w/ DO[Israel's]W, per your puppeteers

Oh. Fed's dot plot flashing red 😁,” he wrote.

Ghalibaf's post was a response to Bessent’s comments in an interview with Lara Trump in which the US Treasury secretary claimed that oil prices could fall to $40-$50 per barrel after the Iran conflict, while declaring that the US economy was in the “liftoff phase.”

In his response, the Iranian parliament speaker referred to the several economic developments.

He pointed to US diesel prices reaching a record high, Japan’s position as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities and recent reductions in Japanese overseas debt holdings. US Treasury data shows Japan remained the largest foreign holder of Treasuries in June, with holdings of about $1.12 trillion.

MNA