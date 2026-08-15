Iran, Tajikistan to sign long-term agreement in energy field

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, in his meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim on Saturday, announced the finalization of the framework for a long‑term agreement between the two countries.

The negotiations focused on the possibility of exporting Iran’s surplus petroleum products to address some of the energy challenges faced by Tajikistan, he said.

The two sides, the minister said, agreed on setting up a working group to examine the technical and logistical details of the cooperation.

The agreement can resolve Tajikistan’s fuel challenges amid the global energy crisis and increase the volume of bilateral trade to over 800,000 metric tons, he stated.

Meanwhile, Juma lauded Iran’s goodwill, and said that Dushanbe’s primary objective is to increase imports of fuel products from Tehran.

In the meantime, Ibrohim said that the current volume of trade between the two countries is approximately 800,000 tons (less than one million tons).

After the working groups begin their mission, this volume will increase significantly, and the necessary logistical infrastructure for the transfer of fuel and crude oil will be provided, he noted.

MNA