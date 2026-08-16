Iran calls for setting up Persian-speaking communities: VP

Aref made the proposal during a meeting with Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Dalir Jum’a, stressing that Iran and Tajikistan’s shared cultural, civilizational and linguistic heritage provides a strong foundation for expanding bilateral relations.

He said the two countries’ strategy is to develop ties at all levels and that there are no major obstacles to expanding cooperation.

Referring to the growth of economic and trade relations in recent years, the Iranian vice president said the two countries have made progress but remain below the desired level.

Aref also highlighted Iran’s scientific, technical and engineering capabilities, saying the Islamic Republic is ready to share its scientific and technical achievements with friendly and neighboring countries.

He said the proposed union could raise the level of cultural and civilizational cooperation across the Persian-speaking world and should be seriously pursued during official visits and meetings between Iran and Tajikistan.

For his part, Jum’a said economic, commercial and cultural relations between the two countries have grown in recent years. He added that continued bilateral cooperation could help remove the remaining bureaucratic obstacles.

MNA