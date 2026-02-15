Tajikistan set to introduce gold ATMs

The country’s central bank plans to launch the project this year. The idea is simple: customers pay for the selected bar by card and receive it directly from the machine. Some of these machines will also offer a buyback option. Gold ATMs already operate in the UAE and South Korea and are in airports and shopping malls.

Gold bars have been available for sale in Tajikistan since 2017 at the National Bank’s main office in Dushanbe, the capital city, as well as at several commercial banks. The gold ATM initiative aims to streamline the procedure, making it more accessible by eliminating waiting lines and excessive paperwork, Kursiv Media Kazakhstan reported.

Firdavs Tolibzoda, Chairman of the National Bank, said that around 200 kilograms of gold bars worth approximately $23.74 million were sold in 2025. The primary customers were ordinary residents, who view gold as a savings tool.

Gold bars are also sold to the public in Kazakhstan. In 2025, banks and exchange offices sold 40,799 gold bullion bars with a total weight of 1.1 tons to residents, with 10-gram bars being the most popular.

