  1. Politics
May 27, 2026, 9:24 AM

Iran, Tajikistan presidents call for closer cooperation

Iran, Tajikistan presidents call for closer cooperation

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have called for closer economic and cultural cooperation while condemning recent aggression against Iran.

In a Tuesday phone conversation to exchange greetings for Eid al-Adha, the two sides pledged to significantly expand bilateral cooperation across economic, energy, and cultural sectors, while jointly condemning recent military aggressions by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic as a flagrant violation of international law, Iranian Presidency's news service, President.ir, reported. 

Describing the Eid as a symbol of unity and solidarity among Muslim nations, the Iranian president expressed hope that the blessings of this Eid would foster peace, tranquility, and solidarity throughout the Islamic world.

President Pezeshkian also expressed deep gratitude for Tajikistan’s message of sympathy following the recent martyrdom of senior Iranian officials, particularly Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that such gestures underscore the profound historical and fraternal bond shared by the two nations. 

The Iranian president emphasized that Tehran is fully prepared to accelerate cooperation with Dushanbe across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on energy, transportation, economic infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

For his part, President Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s support for the Islamic Republic. He explicitly condemned the recent military aggressions against Iran, characterizing them as clear violations of international law. 

The Tajik president expressed concern over damage to cultural and historical sites in Iran, while describing the ongoing diplomatic negotiations involving the Islamic Republic as promising.

MNA

News ID 244830

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