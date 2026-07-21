Iran to hold intl. event on US crime in Minab school

Festival secretary Maziar Rezakhani told IRNA on Tuesday that the event would be held in two sections, international and domestic, emphasizing that maternal love transcends geographical borders and lullabies are a shared language among mothers worldwide.

He said the festival aims to highlight the attack on Minab on the first day of the war launched by the US and Israel in early February, and counter attempts to obscure or distort the incident.

Rezakhani said the festival’s call for entries would be published soon, allowing artists from around the world to participate by creating and submitting works.

“At a time when the enemy is trying to conceal the full extent of the horrific crime at the Minab school, the need to hold such an artistic event has become more important than ever for artists, cultural and artistic officials, and freedom-loving people around the world,” he said.

At least 168 schoolchildren and their teachers were killed on February 28 when a US strike hit Shajareh-Tayyebeh primary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab.

MNA/IRN