  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2026, 12:32 PM

Iran MP warns US over killing of civilians in south

Iran MP warns US over killing of civilians in south

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker on Monday warned the United States that Iran's armed forces "will not ignore the spilled blood of innocent people" and would avenge the killing of civilians in recent U.S. attacks on southern Iran.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, wrote on social media that U.S. "crimes" in southern Iran — including the Minab school attack, the strike near the Ahvaz children's cancer hospital, the hitting of a sports hall in Lamerd, and repeated attacks on residential and civilian areas — demonstrated the inability and desperation of the American army in confronting Iran. 

"The proud south has always been the bastion of Iran's defence, and the hearts of all our compatriots are there," Azizi said.

He warned the "enemies of the brave Iranian nation" that the armed forces would not overlook the blood of innocents and "will blacken their days."

MNA 

News ID 246369

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News