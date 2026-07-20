Iran MP warns US over killing of civilians in south

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, wrote on social media that U.S. "crimes" in southern Iran — including the Minab school attack, the strike near the Ahvaz children's cancer hospital, the hitting of a sports hall in Lamerd, and repeated attacks on residential and civilian areas — demonstrated the inability and desperation of the American army in confronting Iran.

"The proud south has always been the bastion of Iran's defence, and the hearts of all our compatriots are there," Azizi said.

He warned the "enemies of the brave Iranian nation" that the armed forces would not overlook the blood of innocents and "will blacken their days."

MNA